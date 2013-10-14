HTC One Max getting more official by the day

With all of the HTC talk being of famous trio's, the upcoming HTC One Max is getting less secretive by the second.

Maybe we're jumping the gun a little here, but our calculator says that adding the latest leak of HTC One Max photographs to previous rumors and reports of a mid-October event, does indeed make something that looks a lot like super sized handset coming our way soon.

Today's image leak comes courtesy of Chinese site Xuite, and shows the heavily rumored phablet in all its official looking glory.

Credit: Xuite

Beats Audio Missing?

Although Beats Audio has been heavily rumored to come on the HTC One Max, but today's images are very short of any branding.

Then again, there is lack of any official battery status or safety certifications, all missing from the bottom of the One Max.

Credit: Xuite

Design wise, the HTC One Max looks set to complete the trio, being an up scaled version of the HTC One, with the same plastic outline that we first saw on the HTC One Mini.

Other rumors appear to be holding true, though, with the large black fingerprint scanner sat just below the camera. Can the HTC One Max really give the iPhone 5S a run for its money here?

Credit: Xuite

Via NoWhereElse