Google teases us with Android KitKat 'signs'

We're still none the wiser on the Android 4.4 KitKat release date since October 15 has been and gone, but Google's Kit Kat Google+ page is full of hints.

We reported earlier that it could be that the US government shutdown is to blame, causing delays in the approval process. If indeed that is the case, it seems like the delay could well be only a few days, or less.

Yesterday, a post on the Android KitKat Google+ appeared showing the chocolatey Android dancing, with the title 'Everybody dance now'.

Android Community - among others - have mooted the theory that the C+C Music Factory Hit was 4 minutes and 4 seconds long, tying in with the Android 4.4 moniker, while pointing out that the songs release was October 18, 1990. Make your own mind up if you think it points to a launch this Friday.

Look for the signs...

Google hasn't stopped there, with an image posted today showing KitKat bars making up the phrase "This is it" and with the teasing message "sometimes you have to look for the signs..."

Speculation also abounds here, with many suggesting that the number of KitKat fingers, there are 16, in the image could mean that today, October 16, could be the Android 4.4 release date.

Then again, a lot of comments are leading to suggest that maybe October 28 is the day we should all be looking out for in the off chance this is a subtle film reference.

Until the actual release, it is all speculative and perhaps a little tenuous, so there is a certain level of caution to be taken with these things. Maybe, just maybe, Google are trolling us, messing with our heads. We hope not. We want our update soon.