Nexus 4 sells out but Google reportedly has no plans to restock it

While the Nexus 5 was busy partying, the 16GB Nexus 4 was busy selling out at the US Google Play Store. And it's reportedly never coming back.
According to a "trusted source" for The Verge, Google has no plans to restock the Nexus 4 back in any storage configuration in the U.S. It already sold out of the 8GB Nexus 4 after a price cut, and while "a few" devices remain in stock in other countries, once those devices are sold out, Google supposedly won't replace them.
A check of the Google Play Store has this message for the 8GB and 16GB phones: "We are out of inventory. Please check back soon."
Not that checking back will do any good.
Nexus 5 release date nearing?
It seems we are inching ever close to the debut of the Nexus 5. The phone has been popping up left and right, including in a bar, just like it's predecessor was outed before it's official release.
The phone we've seen so far could be far from the final product, but it looks like we can expect a device similar to the LG G2. Rumored specs include Bluetooth 4.0, NFC, dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac and 7-band LTE support.
Chances are we'll see it with Android 4.3, but Google could be calculating a release timed with Android 4.4 KitKat.
Nothing is official until Google gives the word, but all signs are pointing to an incoming Nexus 5.