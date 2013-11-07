Smash your iPhone 5S or iPhone 5C? Apple stores may fix it for you

Who else has had this little switch break on them?

Apple will soon begin offering iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C repairs in its retail locations, according to new reports.

Currently Apple offers repairs only for the iPhone 5, but that's expected to change before the end of the year.

Apple has not issued an official edict, but 9to5Mac and AllThingsD both confirmed with sources in the last 24 hours that Apple will soon be able to replace iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S screens and issue other minor repairs in its stores.

The machinery necessary to calibrate new screens and perform other repairs have reportedly already begun arriving in Apple stores.

It could be worse

Screen replacements for the iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S may cost customers $149 (around £92, AU$157).

That may sound like a lot, but it's much less than the cost of buying a new iPhone entirely.

In addition to iPhone screen replacements, technicians in Apple stores will reportedly also be able to replace things like the volume buttons, vibrating motor, rear-camera and speaker system.

Part replacements due to defects will be free for those with Apple Care warranties. For those without, the costs will vary depending on what needs fixing or replacing.

If the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C are as easy to repair as the iPhone 5, then replacing screens and other fixes shouldn't take longer than an hour, which is exactly what these sources said.

With the necessary equipment and training manuals allegedly already arriving in Apple retail locations, iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S repairs should begin soon.

It's unclear whether these options will be available in Apple stores outside the US. We asked the company for official word and will update if we hear back.