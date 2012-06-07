Apple lawyers up against Samsung Galaxy S3 and HTC

Apple is at it again, flexing its legal muscle as it looks to take on not only HTC, but also the Samsung Galaxy S3.

Foss Patents reveals the latest move by Apple on Samsung, as the Cupertino-based firm seeks an injunction against the Galaxy S3.

The motion raised by Apple against the Galaxy S3 is set to be combined with its request for a preliminary injunction against the Galaxy Nexus – a Samsung built handset which launched Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

Apple claims that Samsung has infringed on two of its patents with the Galaxy S3, 604 – which refers to Siri, and 647 – which regards data tapping.

HTC having none of it

Apple also claims that HTC has breeched patent 647, and wants an immediate import ban on 29 HTC devices in the US it believes are infringing – following on from Apple's attempted to block US imports of the HTC One X and HTC Evo 4G LTE.

HTC has defended its products, stating: "The U.S. Customs office has reviewed and approved HTC devices for import into the U.S., as they are in compliance with the ITC's ruling."

Apple is also investigating the Samsung Galaxy S3 to see if it infringes on a further two of its patents, relating to the slide-to-unlock and autocomplete features.

Samsung has released a statement saying it will "demonstrate to the court that the Galaxy S III is innovative and distinctive."

It's unlikely there'll be a ban on Samsung's biggest selling handset of the year, but we will have to wait and see what the courts decide.

From Foss Patents and Reuters