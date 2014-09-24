Apple addresses initial iOS 8 bugs with update, creates new ones

Update: Apple has pulled the iOS 8.0.1 update from its server after just a few hours.

Apparently the download is doing more breaking than fixing at this point.

It's probably best to hold off on installing it on your iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus if you still see the notification.

Original story...

iOS 8 users, help has arrived. Apple has released their first update, iOS 8.0.1. As an effort of damage control, this update implements some improvements and addresses some bug fixes found in the initial release last week.

However, some users are reporting that iOS update 8.0.1 interferes with Touch ID functionality and cellular service. Let us know if you experience any issues updating.

Here are the release notes for the 72.8MB download promising improvements and bug fixes, you brave souls:

Fixes a bug so HealthKit apps can now be made available on the App Store

Addresses and issue where 3rd party keyboards could become deselected when a user enters their passcode

Fixes an issue that prevented some apps from accessing photos from the Photo Library

Improves the reliability of the Reachability feature on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

Fixes an issue that could cause unexpected cellular data usage when receiving SMS/MMS messages

Better support of Ask To Buy for Family Sharing for In-App Purchases

Fixes an issue where ringtones were sometimes not restored from iCloud backups

Fixes a bug that prevented uploading photos and videos from Safari

What we don't see in the iOS 8.0.1 release notes is anything that addresses the Wi-Fi and battery drain problems that were introduced by iOS 8. So far, patience is paying off for those who are sticking with iOS 7.