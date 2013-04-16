Android was meant for cameras not phones, says Rubin

The team behind Android originally made the OS for a range of smart digital cameras rather than mobile phones. And it wasn't the iPhone that had Android quaking in its boots - it was Symbian.

That's according to Android founder Andy Rubin, speaking at a forum in Tokyo.

"The exact same platform, the exact same operating system we built for cameras, that became Android for cellphones," he said.

"We decided digital cameras wasn't actually a big enough market."

Snap happy

"I was worried about Microsoft and I was worried about Symbian," he admits, harking back to the days before that platform Nokia was teetering on caught fire.

"I wasn't worried about iPhone yet."

Rubin went on to explain that the Android forefathers had 9 per cent market share in North America in their sights: we think they may just about have exceeded that.

And happily for those early versions of the OS, their destiny has been fulfilled - you can now get an Android snapper in the shape of the Samsung Galaxy Camera.

Via PCWorld