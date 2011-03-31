Angry Birds boss: consoles limited by 'legacy thinking'

Angry Birds developer Peter Vesterbacka has hit out at console manufacturers this week, claiming that online distribution of games is hampered by a 'legacy way of thinking'.

Speaking to trade magazine MCV this week, Vesterbacka pulled no punches when discussing the limitations of releasing games on home consoles from the likes of Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft.

Smartphones destroying the games industry?

"It's interesting to see people like Nintendo saying smartphones are destroying the games industry," says Vesterbacka.

"Of course, if I was trying to sell $49 pieces of plastic to people then yes, I'd be worried too."

As for Xbox Live, the Angry Birds man seems angry himself, claiming: "There is no reason why, when you do digital distribution on console, you couldn't do frequent updates. It's just a legacy way of thinking.

"If the consoles want to stay relevant they have to start mimicking what's going on around them on app stores, smartphones and online.

"It's the only way. because people expect games to stay fresh. If you pay $59 or $69 dollars and you get no updates – but you pay 99 cents for a game in the App Store and get updates every month, then it sets the expectations higher. So the pressure is definitely on those guys."

TechRadar has contacted Microsoft and Nintendo UK for a response to Vesterbacka's remarks.

Via MCV