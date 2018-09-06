Palm's tiny new smartphone gets leaked again

A month ago we saw images of an upcoming phone seemingly made by Palm, and now it has leaked again, with a new render giving us a close look at the front, back and one side.

What’s unusual about this phone – other than the fact that we haven’t seen a Palm-branded smartphone in a long, long time – is that it looks to be absolutely tiny. The latest image, which was shared by Android Headlines, doesn’t give you a full sense of that, but according to a previous leak the display is just 3.3 inches.

However, what is clear in this new image is that the phone – which might be codenamed the Palm Pepito – has big bezels, so while it’s likely to be very small it could still be bigger than you’d expect from the rumored screen size.

If you want a really small smartphone this could be a fit. (credit: Android Headlines)

Few features and fewer buttons

Other details in the image include a single-lens camera on both the front and back and a power button and SIM card slot on the right edge of the phone. Oddly there’s no sign of any volume buttons, and despite the large bezels and feature-free back there’s seemingly no home button or fingerprint scanner either.

So expect this Palm handset to be a basic phone. Indeed an earlier leak suggested it would have just a Snapdragon 435 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 800mAh battery and run Android 8.1.

The design – other than those big bezels – might be slightly more premium, as it looks to have a curvy build and what might be a metal frame and glass back, but either of those components could just as well be plastic.

With the Palm Pepito having now leaked twice and with the leaks matching up there’s a fair chance that this is a real thing, but the big remaining question is when it will launch and what it will cost. So far there’s no news on that.