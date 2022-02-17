Oppo's Samsung Galaxy S22 rival has its launch date - and name - confirmed

Audio player loading…

The first few months of each year see most Android phone brands launch their flagship handsets, and following on from the Samsung Galaxy S22, and getting in ahead of the Xiaomi 12, OnePlus 10 and Realme GT 2, is Oppo's device.

This is the Oppo Find X5 - not the Find X4, despite this phone being a successor to the Find X3 series. It seems that Oppo has done what several Chinese phone companies have done, in skipping the number '4' which is unlucky in the country, even though the brand released the Oppo Reno 4 with the same number.

Oppo has sent around an invite for the launch event of the Oppo Find X5 'series' - the latter word suggests we'll see many phones, perhaps a Lite, Neo and Pro like last year.

The event takes place on February 24, which is interesting, because it's just a week before annual mobile phone conference MWC 2022. It sounds like Oppo is following in Samsung's footsteps by breaking away from MWC and hosting its launch beforehand.

The poster shows the camera bump for the new phone - presumably the Find X5 Pro - complete with text that says 'Powered by MariSilicon'. This is a reference to the MariSilicon X chipset that Oppo previously unveiled, which helps with AI neural processing and image capture.

There are three rear cameras, two of which are large and one is quite a bit smaller, along with a flash module. Two phones are shown: a white and a back one, and the lenses do look slightly different on them, but we can't tell if they're actually different or if this is just an optical illusion.

So it's possible that two different Oppo Find X5 mobiles are shown, but we can't be sure.

TechRadar will cover the Oppo Find X5 launch when it happens on February 24, so tune back in for that. Or if you can't wait that long to read a TechRadar live blog, we've got a OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G one running right now.