Google wants you to stop Googling 'best router' by making its own

Think routers are complicated? Google has just announced its own router solution, called OnHub, that it hopes will simplify getting your home connected.

While it resembles Amazon's smart speaker Echo, OnHub is purely a router that Google says is easy to set up, manage and troubleshoot.

It uses an app, available on iOS and Android, from which you can manage your connected devices, see what speeds each device is getting, as well as prioritize each connection.

The app will also help troubleshoot network issues and give suggestions if there is a connection problem.

A better connection?

Google says the OnHub's cylindrical design allows for better Wi-Fi penetration throughout the house. It has also focused on the look of the router so you won't feel the need to hide it away where it might effect Wi-Fi performance.

"We replaced unruly cords and blinking lights with internal antennas and subtle, useful lighting, so you'll be happy placing OnHub out in the open, where your router performs its best," it said in a blog post.

Made in partnership with TP-Link, the OnHub has 13 antennas inside and supports 802.11ac and 5GHz Wi-Fi, with the router automatically detecting the best channel to broadcast on.

Currently, the OnHub also supports Bluetooth and Google's own Weave smart home language, with the search-giant saying the router will be able to support smart home devices in the future.

The OnHub is up for pre-orders in the US today for $199.99 (about £127.70/AU$272.56), and it'll be on shelves starting August 31 in the US and Canada. There's no word yet on if it will be available globally.