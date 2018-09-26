Netflix's Making a Murderer Part 2 set to consume your life from October 19

One of the earliest Netflix shows to become a full-blown phenomenon, true-crime documentary series Making a Murderer left most of its viewers desperate to learn more about Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey – the main subjects of the series, who many believe were wrongly-convicted of the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

Well, there's good news for true crime aficionados and purveyors of justice – Netflix has announced that its highly-anticipated 10-part follow-up, which is simply titled 'Making a Murder Part 2', will arrive on the service on October 19, 2018.

Presumably, Part 2 will follow the various appeals and setbacks the pair have experienced since their convictions – if the first series left you angry, then, you should probably prepare yourself for more of the same.

Injustice for all

The first series, which was filmed over the course of 10 years and followed the separate trials of both Avery and Dassey, left many viewers outraged by the seemingly corrupt actions of the Manitowoc County's local law enforcement, and the fact that both men were convicted based on very thin evidence that varied greatly between the two trials.

Avery, who'd previously spent 18 years in prison for the attempted murder of another woman in the 1980s – only to be fully exonerated through DNA testing – has maintained his innocence regarding Halbach's 2005 murder, leading many to believe that he was framed by the county, potentially in an effort to to save face and avoid paying a huge settlement for his wrongful conviction.

Avery's young nephew Dassey, who we saw being coerced into confessing to the crime by his own court-appointed lawyer in the first series, also maintains his innocence. You can check out Netflix's Twitter announcement and brief teaser trailer below.