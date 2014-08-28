Surface Pro 3 lands in UK, Australia

While Microsoft's 12-inch Surface Pro 3 tablet has been on sale in the US, Canada and Japan, it is now available in 25 more countries

Along with the UK and Australia, other countries include a number of countries in Europe, as well as China, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

The accompanying Surface Pro 3 Docking Station will take a little while longer to arrive in stores, so while you can pre-order now, general availability is scheduled for September 12.

What's new in the new Pro?

With a 12-inch display, the tablet boasts a 2160 x 1440 pixel count, which is powered by either 4 or 8GB of RAM and between 64 and 512 GB of storage.

It features a USB 3.0 port, a Mini DisplayPort and a microSD card reader for expandable storage, and is said to have about 9 hours of battery.

The Core i3 variant kicks things off at £639/AU$979 for the i3 model. The Core i5 model will start at £849/AU$1,209, followed by the Core i7 at £1,339/AU$1,829.

At the top, the Core i7 processor with 512GB storage and 8GB of RAM runs £1,649/AU$2,279.