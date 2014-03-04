Samsung accidentally announces the Galaxy Tab 4

Samsung's been so wrapped up in marketing the Gear Fit that it's gone ahead and accidentally announced the Galaxy Tab 4 in the process.

The slip-up comes on a Gear Fit advert which lists in small print all of the devices which are compatible with it. You can see where this is going can't you?

Last on the list was the Galaxy Tab 4, which was shown as coming in three different screen sizes, specifically 7-, 8- and 10.1-inches.

Don't get too excited

That tallies with previous rumours we'd heard about the range. We'd heard that all the tablets will come with 1280 x 800 WXGA TFT screens, 1.2GHz quad-core processors and Android 4.4.

The rumours also suggest that the 10.1- and 8-inch models will have 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and the 7-inch model will have just 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage - not the most inspiring set of specs.

The only other thing to take away from its appearance on a Gear Fit advert is that the Galaxy Tab 4 range may launch quite soon.

By listing them as compatible devices there's a suggestion that they'll be available before or at the same time as the Gear Fit, which is likely to hit shelves in April.

