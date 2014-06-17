JB Hi-Fi's one day sale gives Microsoft Surface Pro 2 256GB a $200 discount

Microsoft's Surface Pro 3 might be arriving in a couple of months, but if you want a 10-inch Surface Pro, then JB Hi-Fi has a great deal for you during its one day sale today.

With $200 off, you can get the Surface Pro 2 with 256GB of storage for $1268, allowing you to spend your saved dollars on the Touch Cover keyboard dock.

If you want something on the lower-end, however, you can also grab the Asus Transformer Book T100 10.1 tablet, coming in at $448 today with a saving of $150.

For some more gear, JB Hi-Fi has 30% off Sony, Monster and Sol Republic headphones, as well as 15% off Fitbit.

But remember, this is a one day sale only! Thankfully, stores will be open until 9pm today.