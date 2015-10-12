The first GTX 980 laptop is here, and it's more powerful than your desktop

Eurocom has announced the Sky X9 gaming laptop, which manages to squeeze down a desktop class Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 GPU and Intel Skylake Core i7-6700K CPU into a 17 inch laptop.

If you take this laptop out of your bag in Costa Coffee, your fellow drinkers will know you mean business, as a sleek Macbook Pro this ain't.

According to VR-Zone, the graphics card features a fully unlocked GM204 core with 2048 CUDA cores, as well as 8GB of GDDR5 RAM with a 7Gbps memory clock.

The Intel CPU is clocked at 4GHz (with a turbo-boost up to 4.2GHz), thanks to its 4 cores and 8 threads. Crikey. We suspect that if you use it on your lap, your legs might get a little toasty.

Ultra HD for delight

Display-wise, there's two configurations available: Either bog standard 1080p or a massive 4K screen. There's also room inside for up to four hard drives (2 normal - 2 mounted on a PCIe card).There's even a 2.5W subwoofer packed in there, alongside fingerprint lock, USB 3.1 port, a Thunderbolt port and 2 MiniDisplay ports.

So it appears that the Sky X9 looks set to redefine the meaning of the world "portable" - though you won't care when you're playing GTA5 on the train to work, whilst everyone else is stuck with Candy Crush on their phone.

Sadly no pricing appears to have been announced yet, but given that this is one of the first laptops to sport a GTX 980, we'd wager that it isn't going to be cheap.