The 10 best MacBook cases, sleeves and bags around

MacBooks are delicate things, and it's a pity that we don't always look after them as best we should. One lapse in concentration and months of work are shattered into shards of unrepeatable swear words.

This is where a good, quality case comes in.

We've got the best in MacBook protection ranging from lightweight neoprene to sturdy watertight casing. We also cover cases that are designed for workers on the move and MacBook owners on a strict budget. And, protection doesn't just have to be functional, it can also be stylish, displaying your own artistic tastes.

So, on we go with ten of the best cases to keep MacBooks and their owners happy.

[Editor's Note: all prices are derived from Amazon, and all options are available for all MacBook models unless otherwise noted.]

This article is part of TechRadar's Mac Week. This year marks not only the 10th anniversary of Apple's MacBook, but the triumphant return of macOS. So, TechRadar looks to celebrate with a week's worth of original features delving back into the Mac's past, predicting the Mac's future and exploring the Mac as it is today.

Image Credit: Etsy; HeebieJeebieMonsters