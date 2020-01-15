iPhone 12 range could get a huge RAM boost

The iPhone 12 Pro Max could have 50% more RAM than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, above

It goes without saying that the iPhone 12 and its siblings will be very powerful phones, as they’re sure to all get a new top-end chipset. But some of them could also get substantially more RAM than their predecessors.

That’s according to UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah, who, in a research note seen by MacRumors, claimed that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 (likely to be dubbed the iPhone 12 Pro Max) and one of the 6.1-inch models (probably called the iPhone 12 Pro) will have 6GB of RAM.

That’s up from just 4GB in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, so in other words it’s a 50% boost, which could have a big impact on performance.

Higher RAM counts in a phone can speed up processes like photo processing, video rendering, and even gaming. While 6GB in the iPhone 12 range doesn't compare to 12GB in lots of Android phones, it's still a step up that many users may find useful.

No change for the low range

The other two expected models won’t be so lucky, with the analysts claiming that another 6.1-inch model will just have 4GB, as will a 5.4-inch handset. Given that even the basic iPhone 11 has 4GB of RAM, that means these models wouldn’t see any upgrade on that front.

While these RAM amounts are just rumors for now, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this claim, so there’s a good chance it’s true.

Those screen sizes meanwhile have been rumored a number of times, and this research note also reiterates some rumored camera specs, saying that the two top-end phones will have a triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing, while the two lower end ones will get a dual-lens snapper without 3D sensing.

While most rumors are now lining up, it’s still a long time until the likely September launch of the iPhone 12 range, so plenty could change – or turn out to be wrong – between now and then. As such, while these details are looking likely for now, we’d still take them with a pinch of salt.

Via GSMArena