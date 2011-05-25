YouTube hits 3 billion videos a day mark

YouTube has revealed that it now plays host to 3 billion videos a day – a massive 50 per cent increase of video views year on year.

This little factoid was released by the video service to celebrate its sixth birthday, along with other video-related trivia that paints a picture of just how large YouTube has become.

Watch word

According to the video kings, 3 billion views is "the equivalent of nearly half the world's population watching a YouTube video each day, or every US resident watching at least nine videos a day."

Another stat to stick in your fact hat is that more than 48 hours of video are uploaded to the site every minute. This is a 37 per cent increase over the last six months and 100 per cent over last year.

We would love to offer up more statistical niceties but this is where the number crunching ends.

The YouTube post does go on to say that "the first six years of a person's life are incredibly important for development" but when Google starts speaking about YouTube as if it is a real child, it all gets a bit too close to Skynet territory for our liking.

We will leave you with the sad but true fact that the most viewed video ever on YouTube is Justin Bieber execrable track Baby, with close to 550 million views.

That sound you can hear is 3 billion people simultaneously crying Bieber tears.