XXX web domains now available to all

You'll be happy to hear that TechRadar will not be applying. We like tech but not that much

The ICM Registry has decided to open up the web's seedier side to all and has made the .XXX domain available to all.

Domain names are available on a (snigger) first come, first served basis and there are approximately 100,000 domains which have gone live.

Speaking about the availability of the new domains, Stuart Lawley, CEO of ICM Registry, said: "While adult entertainment is enjoyable to many adults, it is not appropriate for all audiences.

"We created .XXX to address the unique needs of the online adult entertainment industry. The public response has been overwhelming as consumers and the adult entertainment providers are excited about the benefits and infinite possibilities of .XXX."

X rated

One major detractor of the .XXX domain is, well, a big chunk of the pornography industry.

There's been something of a backlash from porn websites which believe that by segregating the web in this way will be detrimental to the income created from websites with adult content.

One of the bonuses, however, of signing up to the domain is that it is regulated. According to the ICM Registry, all sites will be 'wiped clean' of viruses as they are McAfee Malware scanned.

Head over to the ICM Registry now where they have an aptly blue-tinged countdown to the 'unleashing' .XXX websites which at time of writing was a mere 80 minutes away.