Lenovo bundling rara.com music streaming apps on Windows 8 devices

Not content to let Microsoft have all the fun with Xbox Music, Lenovo has formed a partnership with online streaming service rara.com to deliver pre-installed apps on the company's Windows 8 and Android devices.

Available across a wide range of Lenovo products around the globe, including all-in-one desktops, convertibles, laptops and tablets, the pre-installed rara.com app will appear on both Windows 8 and Android Lenovo devices.

Included in the lineup of products featuring the music streaming app will be certain models of IdeaCentre desktops and ThinkPad Classic and Edge laptops, IdeaTab Lynx tablets and IdeaPad laptops, the new flip and fold IdeaPad Yoga convertible PC and the IdeaTab S2110, A2105, A2107 and A2109 Android tablets.

Interestingly, the Windows 8 rara.com app will require a web and mobile subscription to work, instead of just the cheaper web option.

Big expansion plans

The news of the Lenovo deal comes at the same time as rara.com is announcing an expansion into seven new territories around the globe, taking the total availability to 27 different countries.

Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Africa, Portugal have joined the UK-based streaming services global reach.

With a collection of 18 million tracks thanks to some new deals with music rights owners around the globe, and a new iOS app joining the Android and Windows 8 apps for mobile streaming, rara.com is hoping to take the fight to other music streaming services around the world.

With an introductory pricing of AUD$0.99/£0.99/$US0.99 for three months, before increasing to AUD$7.99/£4.99/US$4.99 for PC access; or AUD$2.99/£1.99/$US1.99 for three months then up to AUD$12.99/£9.99/$US9.99 for web and mobile, the service is competitively priced in what is quickly becoming a cutthroat market.