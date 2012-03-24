Rdio coming to the UK to take on Spotify

US-based music streaming contender Rdio is on the way across the Atlantic after reaching an agreement with the UK's music publishing body.

The company, which offers a very similar service to Spotify, has agreed terms with the PRS for Music, which represents 85,000 songwriters, musicians and publishers in the UK.

Rdio, which was created by Skype founder Julius Frilis is already available in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Denmark, New Zealand, Spain, Portugal and Canada.

With the UK launch pending, Rdio is yet to confirm whether it has deals in place with the record labels themselves.

Spotify beater?

Like Spotify, Rdio offers a free service and a range of paid plans depending on whether you want access to unlimited streaming or access to mobile streaming.

The free plan brings limited hours of listening per month, but doesn't subject you to adverts. Unlimited web streaming is $4.99 (about £3) and streaming through mobile devices is $9.99 (about £6).

Spotify's leading challenger in the UK is the stylish Deezer service, but the arrival of Rdio certainly gives UK music fans plenty of options and could lower prices.

Socially-powered global enterprise

Scott Bagby, VP of Strategic & International Partnerships at Rdio, says the agreement with PRS will help UK users discover music from around the world.

He said: "Working with PRS for Music further emphasizes Rdio's commitment to the global music community.

"We are very excited to bring our service to even more countries, and because Rdio is socially powered, music fans will discover local and international artists across the world."

The company has not specified a UK launch date.

Via: The Next Web