Nvidia all set for 3D onslaught in 2010

Nvidia, brought to you today by the number 3 and the letter D

Nvidia has been busy of late, showing off its 3D wares to the world - getting in there before the 3D onslaught likely to take place in 2010.

The hardware manufacturer has been demoing 3D content encoded with the AVC Multi-View Codec (or AVC-MVC), which is the codec that is expected to become the foundation for how 3D content is encoded onto Blu-ray discs – once the BDA makes up its mind just what it wants for the 3D Blu-ray standard.

3D, it's the future

Together with the likes of Acer, Arcsoft, Corel, Cyberlink and Sonic, Nvidia is trying to drum home just how special 3D Blu-ray will be, and at the same time reminding us that its current batch of GeForce GT 240 and GeForce GT 220 GPUs can encode Blu-ray 3D in real-time, as will its next-gen GF100 GPUs based on the Nvidia 'Fermi' architecture, which should become available in Q1 in 2010.

"3D Blu-ray will be the leading format for watching 3D movies in the home," explained Alice H Chang, CEO of CyberLink.

"PCs with Cyberlink PowerDVD Ultra and NVIDIA 3D Vision will provide movie lovers the perfect platform for experiencing 3D the way it was meant to be seen."

Nvidia will also be showing off its 3D technology at CES 2010, so brace yourself for the full TechRadar run-down as soon as we get our hands on the products.