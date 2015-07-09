Following backlash, Reddit's ousted employee finally speaks up

It's been a turbulent few days for Reddit, with the dismissal of key employee Victoria Taylor provoking backlash from the community. After several days of silence, Taylor has spoken up and posted a statement to Reddit.

Taylor was in charge of Reddit's Ask Me Anything (AMA) feature but was dismissed from the company last week on mysterious grounds, leading to a huge uproar on the site that included a petition to have Reddit CEO Ellen Pao (who admitted "We screwed up") removed.

Taylor has now spoken on the site for the first time since immediately after her dismissal, although she hasn't explained the reason for her removal. Writing on Reddit, Taylor thanked users for their kindness and for standing by her over the last few days.

"I am deeply moved and grateful beyond words, and your encouragement has meant more than you'll ever know," she said. "And really, this weekend wasn't about me. It was about you. And if I know one thing about this community, it's that you'll continue making your voices heard. And that's an inspiration."

As for what's next, Taylor said she is still "figuring that out."

'Your voices matter'

Responding to Taylor's comments, ImNotJesus said: "I used to be a moderator of /r/iama. After only a few PM conversations with [Taylor] she offered to show my wife and I around the NY offices while we were there on our honeymoon. She showed us around, gave us a t-shirt and a snoo and spent a good 45 minutes chatting to us about everything from our lives to giving us some recommendations for places to go to lunch.

"You very rarely meet people that are just genuinely lovely to everyone around them and she is one of those people. She didn't have to give me the time of day. I think that says a lot about her."

Victoria Taylor's full statement is below:

"How was your weekend? Mine was...interesting, to say the least.

I've had some time to think about how to respond to the extraordinary kindness and support you've shown me. And here it is:

I'll never forget my time at reddit. You allowed me to be a part of some of the greatest conversations of our time, and it was an honor to be your ambassador.

I just want to take a moment to say thank you to all of you who have reached out.

Thank you for everything you've given me. From your messages to your artwork, I am deeply moved and grateful beyond words, and your encouragement has meant more than you'll ever know.

I've been incredibly humbled and honored to serve this community, and I truly believe all voices matter.

Your voices matter.

You proved that this weekend.

And really, this weekend wasn't about me. It was about you. And if I know one thing about this community, it's that you'll continue making your voices heard. And that's an inspiration.

I know many of you may be curious about what's next for me, and I'm still figuring that out. However, I can assure you, wherever the road leads, I will live up to the faith you've had in me.

You can take the woman out of reddit, but you can't take the reddit out of the woman. I believe in you. And that's a promise.

Thank you."