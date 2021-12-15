Hyundai's bizarre new four-wheel droid wants to carry your baby and your booze

Audio player loading…

As bizarre products to show off new technology go, Hyundai's Mobile Eccentric Droid (or MobED for short) is certainly up there. It's billed as a 'small mobility platform', and features four independently movable wheels.

The wheels also sit on independent suspension, which allows the MobED to keep its platform flat on inclines and uneven surfaces.

This can be useful in a variety of scenarios, and as you can see from the image above, Hyundai has shown off its skills by stacking it high with cocktail glasses.

But that's not the only use case Hyundai has shown for its mobility platform, with a display attachment providing a moving screen which could well be useful in large spaces such as event halls or airports.

However, another example is a stroller attachment, suggesting the droid could also work in a more personal way for consumers... even as a way to transport your baby.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Hyundai) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Hyundai) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Hyundai) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai says the 12-inch pneumatic tires and smart stabilization technology help absorb bumps and vibrations - so if you were to trust the MobED with your baby, they should at least be in for a smooth ride.

The MobED has a top speed of 30km/h ( around 18mph), which may not sound particularly quick initially, but we're not sure how comfortable we'd be with it transporting a child or a pyramid of drinks at that speed.

However, it's less directed at leisure pursuits, and more towards aiding mobility for the elderly and disabled, as well as having the ability to venture into difficult to access places, while carrying supplies on a level surface.

MobED will be on show at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, which officially kicks off on January 5, and we'll be there to bring you more on this exceedingly eccentric offering.