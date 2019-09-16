Entire Huawei Mate 30 series leaks days before the launch

The Huawei Mate 30 series is slated to go official later this week on September 19 in Munich, Germany. Even with just days left for the launch, we are still getting more leaks and images about these phones.

The Huawei Mate 30 series will see the debut of the new Kirin 990 chipset, at least in the top models, which include the Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Porsche edition and the Mate 30. The Mate 30 Lite is also expected to share the stage.

Notable leakster Evan Blass has shared additional images of the phones, giving us a better look at what to expect. The Huawei Mate series is the company’s top flagship that usually features the latest chipset while borrowing some of the photography prowess from the corresponding P series.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

The top flagship this year is going to be the Huawei Mate 30 Pro which is going to be a performance and photography powerhouse, thanks to the 7nm+ EUV Kirin 990 chipset.

On the back, we see a quad-camera setup and should be similar to the Huawei P30 Pro, likely to consist of a 40MP Sony IMX600 primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture with an RYYB sub-pixel arrangement. That will be paired with an ultra-wide and a 3x telephoto (non-periscopic) lens. The last sensor should be a ToF depth sensor.

Up front, the Mate 30 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch curved “waterfall” AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The display has a sizeable notch on the top, but that is to enable 3D face unlock. The Mate series has always been known for its great battery life, and the Mate 30 Pro is also expected to ship with a battery bigger than 4,000 mAh with support for SuperCharge and wireless charging.

Huawei Mate 30

There's also the regular Mate 30, that will be very similar to the Pro. The most notable change comes in the form of the design, with no curved display in sight and a significantly smaller notch, likely to be without the aforementioned 3D face unlocking mechanism.

Other rumored differences include a smaller battery and support for slightly slower charging.

Huawei Mate 30 Porsche Edition

There's a Porsche edition of the Mate 30 is expected, and it's expected to be the top-end flagship filled to the brim with specifications. The curved waterfall display with the face unlock camera array is still present here, as is the quad-camera setup on the back.

Instead of glass construction, the Huawei Mate 30 Porsche edition will opt for a leather finish, adding to the premium feel of the device. Like the Pro, even this one will skip the physical volume rockers and will implement a touch-sensitive slider. RAM and storage can be expected to be top-notch on this one.

Huawei Mate 30 Lite

It’s not just the premium segment that Huawei is targeting with the Mate 30 series, and the Mate 30 Lite will aim to bring much of the same experience to the budget segment. This one is likely to be powered by the new Kirin 810 chipset, which is also built on a 7nm manufacturing process.

The leaked image shows a quad-camera setup which is not a very common sighting in this price bracket. As suggested by the punch-hole display and the fingerprint scanner on the back, the Mate 30 Lite will sport an LCD panel, unlike the elder siblings.

All of this is rumored information at the moment, but the leak seems consistent with other reports we've seen and it's likely to be very similar information from Huawei on September 19