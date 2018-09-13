Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro seemingly certified in China

Huawei has already confirmed that it will be announcing its Mate 20 range on October 16, but if you needed more evidence that we'll get both a Huawei Mate 20 and a Huawei Mate 20 Pro – and that both are coming soon – they've seemingly been certified in China.

Two Huawei devices have been spotted on TENAA (China’s telecommunication authority) by MySmartPrice, bearing the model numbers HMA-AL00 and HMA-TL00.

No other useful details are provided, but this close to the confirmed launch of the Huawei Mate 20 that’s probably what one of them is, with the other likely being the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Not a match

That said, the model numbers don’t match those spotted a few weeks ago on an EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listing, which was also attached to the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. There the phones were listed as the LYA-L29 and HMA-L29.

So it’s not clear if these are actually four different handsets that we’re looking at or just perhaps regional variants of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

We should know soon, and the announcement could be worth waiting for, as rumors suggest the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a QHD+ AMOLED screen, minimal bezel, a powerful Kirin 980 chipset and a big battery.