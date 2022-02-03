How to watch Raised By Wolves season 2 online and stream new episodes weekly

Audio player loading…

Raising By Wolves returns - beware false prophets, hidden treasures and the giant serpent that's now roaming the forests of Kepler-22b in the second season of Ridley Scott's surreal and visually spectacular sci-fi drama. Read on to find out how to watch Raised By Wolves season 2 online wherever you are in the world.

Watch Raised By Wolves season 2 online Premiere: Thursday, February 3 (US, CA) New episodes: every Thursday Cast: Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Travis Fimmel, Niamh Algar, Kim Engelbrecht Executive producer: Ridley Scott Stream: HBO Max (US) | Sky (UK) | Crave (CA)

Having crash-landed in the planet's Tropical Zone, Mother and Father opt to join forces with the atheist collective, though their new friends appear to be just as hostile, if not moreso, than the Mithraic horde that preceded them.

As Father fears that the androids are becoming too human to function as parents to the children, Mother grows to embrace her maternal role, and sets about preparing them for a future that surely can't be as bleak as the present.

Marcus determines to convert all in his path to the ways of Sol and the Mysteries, but his own crisis of faith lurks around the corner.

All the while Father focuses his attentions on a secretive regeneration project, as science and religion continue to wage war upon each other. Read on as we detail how to watch Raised By Wolves season 2 online where you are.

How to watch Raised By Wolves season 2 online in the US with or without cable

How to watch Raised By Wolves season 2 FREE in Canada

Viewers based in Canada can watch Raised By Wolves season 2 on CTV Sci-Fi every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT, starting with a double-header on February 3. What's more, each episode will be added to the network’s on-demand platform after it airs, and if you're a cable customer, they’ll be available to watch completely for free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're out of luck.

How to watch Raised By Wolves season 2 FREE in Australia

New episodes of Raised By Wolves season 2 drop onto streaming service Binge at 12pm AEDT every Friday, from February 4. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Raised By Wolves. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

How to watch Raised By Wolves season 2 online in the UK

In the UK, Raised By Wolves season 2 will be shown on Sky Atlantic, but at the time of writing the network has only confirmed that the series will arrive in March. When it's released, subscribers will also be able to stream Raised By Wolves season 2 via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month.

