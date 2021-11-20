How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2021 online for free in UK and abroad

From Paralympians to TV presenters, actors to ex-Premier League footballers, Ant and Dec are back to host one of Britain's most popular reality TV shows as 10 more celebrities compete to become King or Queen of the Jungle Castle! It can only mean one thing... here's how to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2021 online from anywhere.

For a second year in a row, I'm a Celeb breaks tradition as production swaps the tropical heat of Springbrook National Park in New South Wales, Australia for... Gwrych Castle, Wales. Don't worry, though, there are still just as many creepy crawlies to make our keen campers shudder.

Promising a "more gruelling [season] than ever", I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here season 21 sees the oldest camper in the competition as ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge and former choreographer, Arlene Phillips, is set to enter the castle, aged 78.

One half of Richard & Judy will also be ready to collect some stars and consume animal testicles as Richard Madeley joins the line-up.

Representing Olympic Team GB, Matty Lee who won gold alongside Tom Daley in the Synchronized Dive at Tokyo 2020, and cyclist Kadeena Cox are also taking part in this year's I'm a Celeb.

Sure to make us laugh and cringe in equal amounts, Ant and Dec will once again be at the helm. Ready to get stuck in and watch some D-list celebrities squirm? Here's how to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2021 online from anywhere.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here online FREE in the UK

ITV Hub I'm a Celeb returns to Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second year in a row. Catch the launch show and watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here from Sunday, November 21 at 9pm GMT on ITV 1. New episodes will air every night with episodes varying from 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes. Watching on a device or want to catch-up after it airs? You'll be able to watch every episode of I'm a Celeb on the ITV Hub 100% for free. You can access the ITV Hub on a number of devices, including via the web on desktop, as well as on its dedicated Android and iOS apps. Media streamers such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku players also have ITV Hub apps, as well as Apple TV and Now TV sticks. You can also stream on Xbox One/S and Nvidia Shield.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here online from outside your country

From revolting Bushtucker Trials to Castle Coin challenges, don't miss a moment as ten celebrities head to Gwrych Castle. While you may face geo-restrictions if you're abroad when new episodes of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here air in the UK every night, we're here to ensure you're not locked out of ITV Hub.

Simply download and install a VPN onto your device and you'll be able to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here on ITV Hub from anywhere. A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it's in another location by changing the IP address to elsewhere in the world.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2021 line-up

Naughty Boy (Shahid Khan) - Music producer

Frankie Bridge - Popstar

Kadeena Cox - Paralmypian

David Ginola - Footballer

Matty Lee - Olympic diver

Richard Madeley - Broadcaster

Danny Miller - Actor

Louise Minchin - TV presenter

Dame Arlene Phillips - Professional dancer

Snoochie Shy - Radio DJ

Where is I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2021 being filmed?

With Australia still in and out of lockdowns, and international travel remaining uncertain with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here will once again be setting up camp in drizzly Gwrych Castle in Wales for its 2021 series.