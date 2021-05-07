How to watch Dynasty online: stream season 4 from anywhere

Are those wedding bells we can hear a-ringing, or the remnants of Fallon's hangover? We were finally on the cusp of the Fallon-Liam dream wedding... only for season 3 to wrap up early. Fortunately, that means season 4 effectively gives us two season finales for the price of one - a double dose of Dynasty drama. Read on for how to watch Dynasty season 4 online and stream every new episode wherever you are today.

Does anyone here have a couple of billion dollars burning a hole in their pocket? Yes, the Carringtons are imploding - when aren't they? - and the knives are being sharpened.

Keep your enemies close and your family closer is the story of the new season, but the most shocking development of all is that the show has finally found some consistency with Cristal, with the fabulous Daniella Alonso returning to (at least temporarily) break with Dynasty tradition.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Fallon gets a taste of her own medicine from her ruthless new assistant Eva, a chip off the old block.

Meanwhile, Blake prepares for war by getting a little too personal with Cristal's priest, and Adam does his reputation no favors when he's caught with an unconscious Kirby.

Follow our guide below for how to watch Dynasty online and stream all-new season 4 episodes wherever you are in the world right now - you can even watch Dynasty free online in the US.

How to watch Dynasty online from outside your country

For those abroad while Dynasty season 4 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Dynasty from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Dynasty online free: stream season 4 in the US

Those of you with a cable subscription can watch Dynasty season 4 live on The CW at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) every Friday. However, it will only air on linear TV at that time, becoming available for streaming a few hours later on Saturdays. When it does, the good news is it's 100% FREE to watch Dynasty season 4 online via The CW website - you don't even need to register, just press play! If you really can't wait and need to get CW programming live, the way you would with cable, then you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that offers the channel. Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those wanting to watch Dynasty, as in addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels, it also gives you a 1-week free trial - so you can still watch Dynasty season 4 free online. Should you like what you see and decide to keep it, the cable replacement service costs $64.99 a month thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch Dynasty just like you would at home with a good VPN. Our recommended VPN is working well accessing The CW website, FuboTV and other US streaming services from abroad based on our latest 2021 testing.

How to watch Dynasty online in Canada

Canadians can watch seasons 1-3 of Dynasty if they have a Netflix subscription - but season 4 isn't out yet, and it could be a while before it arrives on the streaming service. That's because each season of Dynasty so far has only come to Netflix after every episode has aired in the US, and with more than 20 episodes expected in Dynasty season 4, we could be looking at an October release. In the meantime, remember that anyone in Canada from abroad can always check out a good VPN to watch TV shows and films on the same services they'd normally use at home.

How to watch Dynasty online in the UK

Netflix is again the home of Dynasty in the UK, but there's currently no confirmation of when season 4 will be released on the service. Every episode from season 3 was released at the same time after it had finished its run in the US, and it's likely that will be the case again - which would suggest an October release. Anyone in the UK from a country where Dynasty season 4 is already available can follow the VPN route as described above to access their usual streaming service and all their favourite shows.

How to watch Dynasty season 4 online: stream every new episode in Australia

Sensing a pattern? As in Canada and the UK, the Dynasty season 4 Australian release date is currently unknown - but you will find Dynasty seasons 1-3 available in their entirety to watch on Netflix. All signs are pointing towards an October release for Dynasty season 4, so you've got plenty of time to binge-watch the earlier seasons again. Should you find yourself abroad in a country where Dynasty isn't among the local Netflix catalogue, remember you can always try a VPN to point yourself back Down Under and regain access to the content you'd usually have access to at home.