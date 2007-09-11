'Designer-friendly' speakers, Canadian style

PSB is not widely known in hi-fi circles, but the Canadian loudspeaker manufacturer is synonymous with high-quality products from across the pond. Its latest offering is a trio of piano-black gloss speakers described as 'designer-friendly' and all sporting proprietary technology.

Named G-Design, the newcomers comprise the GT1 Tower (£1,200), the GB1 Bookshelf (£600) and the GC1 Centre Channel speaker (£450).

G-Design breakdown

PSB's range-topping GT1 Tower floorstander is a two-way design with dual 165mm (6.5-inch) woofers and a 25mm tweeter. The standmount GB1 (also a two-way) uses just a single 165mm (6.5-inch) woofer with the same 25mm tweeter unit. For multichannel applications, there's the GC1 dedicated centre channel speaker, said to be highly efficient with a wide dynamic range.

All PSB G-Design models use a new proprietary ferrofluid filled, aluminium dome tweeter with a neodymium magnet. The design is said to provide "exceptional extension and tremendous dynamic linearity".

In a nod towards trickle-down technology, PSB has employed the same woven fibreglass woofers as used in its upmarket Platinum Series. These are said to be engineered for dynamic range, controlled expression, and exceptionally linear high-output reproduction. The G-Design models come in a hand-rubbed, high-gloss, furniture-grade finish with seamless corners and contoured cabinets.