Toshiba unveils Qosmio X500 gaming laptop

Toshiba has announced its latest gaming laptop with the the Qosmio X500 bringing a Core i7 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and, probably, a very empty wallet.

The Toshiba Qosmio X500 is a high-end gaming laptop, and the upper specs on the machine certainly make for enticing reading.

On top of the Core i7 720-QM processor, the graphics are supplied by a 1GB Nvidia GeForce GTS 250MN, you can have up to a terabyte of storage and Blu-ray re-writer optical drive.

18.4 inches

As you may expect, Toshiba has put some thought into the look of the laptop – which has a 18.4-inch 16:9 screen and would more aptly be called a desktop replacement (you won't want to lug this around for long – or hope for much battery life).

But with Harmon Kardon speakers, all the connectivity you would expect and things like Toshiba's feather-touch backlit keyboard, this is one desirable bit of gaming kit.

The UK release date is given as October, with no price, but one look at the spec list below would suggest it will be somewhere between not cheap and bloody expensive.

• Intel Core i7-720QM (2.8GHz, 6MB L2, 1333MHz FSB)

• Up to 8GB DDR3 RAM (1066MHz)

• Up to 1TB HDD (500GB 5400 rpm + 500GB 5400 rpm)

• 18.4" Full HD TruBrite LCD screen (1920 x 1080p)

• 6x BD-RE optical drive (Blu-ray rewritable)

• nVIDIA® GeForce GTS 250MNV (1GB)

• Integrated Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/Draft-N

• Bluetooth 2.1

• 3x USB 2.0 Sleep-and-Charge ports

• 1x USB Sleep-and-Charge/e-SATA combo port

• 5-in-1 card reader