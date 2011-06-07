Sony at E3 2011: top five moments

Sony had a decent smattering of exclusive new games on show at its E3 2011 press conference, alongside not one but two new hardware announcements, with the surprise arrival of a PlayStation-branded 3D television.

With the final naming of the new handheld (NGP is now PlayStation Vita) one of the key messages of Sony's E3 presser, it was easy to miss some of the other highlights from this year's event.

Sony's Jack Tretton and Kaz Hirai dominated the E3 stage, with a succession of PlayStation developers making their appearance to briefly show off their latest games.

After the necessary apologies for the recent security lapse that saw the PlayStation Network taken down, the Sony Computer Entertainment team got down to the serious business of showing off what is in store for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita owners this coming Christmas and beyond.

Here are the definitive top five moments from the Sony E3 2011 conference.

1.Next Generation Portable: the PlayStation Vita

The name was rumoured to be PS Vita throughout the week prior to the show, and the rumours turned out to be true. We'll no doubt be debating whether or not we like the title throughout this year's E3 and well beyond, until we finally have one in our hands this Christmas and get used to the name Vita tripping off the tongue.

Still, it's the PS Vita games that really matter, and new demos of Vita titles such as Uncharted: Golden Abyss, Ruin, ModNation Racers and Capcom's Street Fighter x Tekken showed off the capability of Sony's new handheld with aplomb. See lots more on Vita over on the PlayStation Blog.

2.A Star Trek phaser gun for PS Move

Trekkies in the E3 audience swooned when it was revealed that a dedicated phaser gun add-on for PlayStation Move is planned for release alongside the new Star Trek game based on the JJ Abrams film.

PS Move in 2011: Star Trek and a host of new hardcore game support

PS Move integration into hardcore gamer's titles such as the new BioShock Infinite was also talked up by Sony, clearly keen to take Move beyond the casual market in 2011.

3.A new PlayStation-branded 3D monitor

Sony is set to release its own PlayStation-branded 3D display later this year, in a bundle deal with the new Resistance 3game, pushing the fact that there are over 100 stereoscopic 3D games on PlayStation.

Multiplayer 3D display: new PlayStation-branded monitor from Sony

The new PlayStation-branded monitor has a 24-inch display and will let two people view different images on the screen at the same time – so no more split-screen gaming! US pricing for the bundle is $499 with UK prices still to be confirmed.

4.Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

Adventurer and swashbuckler Nathan Drake has become the poster boy for PlayStation in recent year and looking at the latest demos of Naughty Dog's new game Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception it is easy to see why.

Uncharted 3: Nathan Drake is back with a vengeance

Don't believe us? Then check out the E3 trailer and start to believe the hype…

5.New PlayStation exclusives – Sly Cooper and Dust 514

There were plenty of games on show at Sony's E3 2011 presser, but two new PS exclusives which really stood out were Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time and Dust 514.

Sly Cooper is back: Thieves in Time is the next PlayStation outing



CCP's Dust 514 will be one of the hardcore-friendly titles that also uses PS Move. Plus, according to the developer'sCEO Hilmar Veigar Petursson its PS3 game which will seamlessly connect with the online MMO and feature PlayStation Vita integration. Expect the closed beta test to be announced later in 2011, with this potentially-groundbreaking game set for a spring 2012 release.