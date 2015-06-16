E3's first ever PC Gaming Show: What you need to know

Update: There are two ways to tune into the PC Gaming Show! You can watch on the PC Gamer Twitch channel or on pcgamingshow.com.

The Show starts at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET/ 2 am GMT and features appearances by some of the industry's biggest names, including Phil Spencer of Xbox.

Original article below...

Year in and year out, our friends at PC Gamer would look on at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (or E3) in Los Angeles with wanting eyes. While Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony showed off their wares with bombast, the excellent games and infinitely more powerful hardware on the PC received no such spotlight. In 2015, that changes.

Finally, the editors at PC Gamer asked themselves, "Why don't we just host an E3 event?" And thus (with much more work), the PC Gaming Show was born.

Presented by AMD and sponsored by Blizzard Entertainment, Bohemia Interactive, Tripwire Interactive and Digital Storm, the PC Gaming Show will celebrate the ultimate gaming platform with breaking news and insight from some of the biggest names in the industry - and it all kicks off on June 16 at 5pm PT, 8pm ET, 1am BST, 10:00am AEST (that's June 17 for all you folks in the UK and Australia) over on the PC Gamer Twitch channel.

Get ready for the PC's time to shine

It ain't all about the consoles

Those names include Blizzard Entertainment, Bohemia Interactive, Cloud Imperium Games, Tripwire Interactive, Square-Enix, Obsidian Entertainment, Paradox Interactive and Humble Bundle among many others, and since the initial announcement, several more guests have been added to the docket.

Guests the calibre of Guild Wars creator ArenaNet, EVE Online maker CCP Games, Creative Assembly, Fullbright, Frictional Games, Frontier Developments, Nexon, Pixel Titans, SCS Software, and Splash Damage. Expect to hear about plenty more speakers and presenting studios in the coming weeks leading up to the E3 event.

Most recently, Microsoft signed on for the proceedings, with plenty to share about Windows 10 and Xbox's role in the future of PC gaming. More specifically, Xbox chief Phil Spencer, alongside several more game developers, will make an appearance to share the latest details about gaming on Windows 10, and to showcase several upcoming games.

Hosted by StarCraft 2 e-sports commentator Sean 'Day[9]' Plott, the PC Gaming Show will be live streamed in partnership with Twitch from the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles on June 16.

With Steam Machines, virtual reality and countless games on the horizon, surely there will be plenty for guests like game designer Cliff Blezinski (and now Phil Spencer) to talk about. PC gaming is about to get the E3 spotlight it deserves, so stay tuned to the PC Gaming Show website for more details as we get closer to the big show.