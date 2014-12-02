PAX Australia 2015 tickets on sale now

PAX is set to make a triumphant return to Australia in 2015

Gaming fanatics across this great brown land should take heed, as tickets for PAX Australia 2015 are now on sale through the PAX Australia website.

If last year's event is anything to go by, PAX Aus 2015 will be a sell-out event, so we wouldn't recommend procrastination if you have your heart set on attending.

The event will be returning to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, where it will offer an opportunity to get hands-on with unreleased titles, listen to industry and community panels, and witness exclusive reveals.

PAX your bags

Live concerts are also promised – a full orchestral rendition of the Mario theme, anyone?

If you don't want to make a trek of biblical proportions to get there, PAX Aus has reserved nearby hotels exclusively for convention attendees through OzAccom. Book your room here.

PAX Aus will run over three days, with tickets setting you back $55 per day, or $150 to attend all three.