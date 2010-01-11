Official: Xbox Live on mobile detailed

Xbox Live is heading to Windows Mobile phones soon, with details to follow at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month

It's official. Xbox Live is heading to mobile phones soon, and will be known as 'Xbox Live Games'.

The news comes as no surprise to Microsoft-watchers, following the publication of a recent job advert with the company looking for a Principal Program Manager to "drive the platform and bring Xbox LIVE enabled games to Windows Mobile".

The job ad noted: "This person will focus specifically on what makes gaming experiences "LIVE Enabled" through aspects such as avatar integration, social interactions, and multi-screen experiences".

Xbox's new mobile service will, seemingly, only work on those mobile phones operating a mobile version of Windows. Which we should hear a lot more about when Microsoft gives us all the details on Windows Mobile 7 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month.

Windows phones only?

The pic above was taken from internal Microsoft marketing material dated December 2009), which only lists Windows phones, with no mention of Microsoft's Zune.

We wait with baited breath to find out more on exactly how Xbox Live console games will be integrated with mobile phone games and, most importantly, whether or not the service will work on non-Windows Mobile handsets.

TechRadar has contacted Microsoft UK for further details. Mobile World Congress just got that little bit more interesting…

Via Kotaku