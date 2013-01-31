Sony to show the 'future' Feb. 20, could it be the PlayStation 4?

Sony is cooking something up, and it looks like whatever the PlayStation-themed thing is might come out of the oven Feb. 20.

The company took to Twitter Thursday to beguilingly invite us to "see the future," sending the Twittersphere to a PlayStation Meeting 2013 website with very few details except the aforementioned date and time of 6 p.m. EST.

Oh, there are two more things: a conceptual video with breathy music and flying triangles, crosses, circles and squares, symbols that should be very familiar to the PlayStation set. There might be a few peeps of some hardware as well, though it's hard to tell if it's not the siding of the symbols.

Below the teaser flick, visitors can register to receive email notifications when Sony's ready to reveal.

It's going to be big

Invites to a New York City event that day are also hitting the media circuit, signaling that this probably isn't some minor update to an existing system.

Though we won't know for sure until the day of, there's a very good chance Sony will lift the lid off the PlayStation 4.

The console, reportedly referred to within the company as "Orbis," is said to command an eight-core AMD CPU as well as AMD graphics, with potentially more computing power (though less RAM) than the Xbox 720.

A Feb. 20 unveil would put the PS4's debut well ahead of E3 in June and, at least for now, ahead of Microsoft's next-gen console.

We'll have all the details soon enough, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest.

You can get excited for the future and test out your interpretation skills by viewing Sony's teaser below: