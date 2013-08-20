Sony expands PS4, PS Vita indie game lineup with N++, Murasaki Baby

Sony is expanding the list of indie games it's bringing to PS4 and PS Vita, the company announced at Gamescom in Germany today.

This includes PS4 indie games like the exclusive N++, the sequel to the flash-based platform game, and Wasteland Kings from Ridiculous Fishing developer Vlambeer.

PS4 and PS Vita will share indie games like Rogue Legacy, Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, Volume, Guns of Icarus and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number.

Murasaki Baby should peak the interest of indie game fans who liked Limbo, Braid and The Misadventures of P.B. Winterbottom. It's a hand-drawn 2D platform title exclusive to PS Vita.

The full list of PS4, PS Vita indie games

Sony released the full list of PS4 indie games that it announced at Gamescom, amounting to 14 small titles that got significant screen time at the event in Germany.

Assault Android Cactus (Witch Beam)

Fez (Polytron Corporation)

Final Horizon (Eiconic Games)

Guns of Icarus Online (Muse Games)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (Dennaton Games and Devolver Digital)

N++ (Metanet)

Rogue Legacy (Cellar Door Games)

Samurai Gunn (Teknopants)

Starbound (Chucklefish)

Switch Galaxy Ultra (Atomicom)

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (Nicalis)

Velocity 2X (FuturLab)

Volume (Mike Bithell)

Wasteland Kings (Vlambeer)

The PS Vita indie game list from Gamescom is even longer at 23 games - some of which are repeats from the PS4 list.

Age of Zombies (BlitWorks/Halfbrick)

A-Men 2 (Bloober Team)

Assault Android Cactus (Witch Beam)

Avoid Droid (Infinite State Games)

Broken Sword: the Serpent's Curse (Revolution Software)

Eufloria HD (Omni Systems)

Fez (Polytron Corporation)

Final Horizon (Eiconic Games)

Flame Over (Laughing Jackal)

Gravity Crash Ultra (Just Add Water)

Gunslugs (Abstraction Games)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (Dennaton Games and Devolver Digital)

Joe Danger 1 (Hello Games)

Joe Danger 2 (Hello Games)

Kick & Fennick (Green Hill Studios)

Rogue Legacy (Cellar Door Games)

Samurai Gunn (Teknopants)

Supermagical (Tama Games)

Switch Galaxy Ultra (Atomicom)

Table Top Racing (Ripstone)

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth (Nicalis)

Volume (Mike Bithell)

Wasteland Kings (Vlambeer)

These small games have become big business for Sony and Microsoft, with the latter company trying to catch up by announcing its Xbox One support of indie games at Gamescom.

Sony has for months touted its support of indie developers, with Adam Boyes, vice president of developer and publisher relations at Sony talking at length about the company's renewed focus towards independent devs during E3.