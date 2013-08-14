Microsoft delays Xbox One release in eight countries till 2014

It's been quite a week for the Xbox One, with news on the Kinect requirement (or lack thereof) and future PC controlling capabilities hitting the streets already.

Today, Microsoft is out with news that may not sit well with some customers (not that it's not used to that, of course). According to an Xbox Wire post, the company has "adjusted" the number of markets where the next-gen console will be available at launch. In other words, there are now fewer of them.

Initially pegged to release in 21 markets this November, the Xbox One is down to just 13.

Though Microsoft has seemingly only cared about the US in the past, thankfully Australia is still one of the 13, as are Canada, Ireland, Spain, the UK and the US, so fear not if you live in these regions.

The unlucky others - Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland - will see the One "as soon as possible in 2014".

Oy vey

Microsoft has turned 180, flipped over backwards and stood on its head when it comes to the Xbox One's bits and pieces, so it's no real surprise we're seeing something "adjust" on the release front.

Granted, the company has months to go before the console is ready for consumers, so some tweaks are to be expected.

As for explanation on the regional delay, Microsoft noted numerous factors play into launching a console in different markets.

"This includes work to localise the Xbox One dash, incorporate additional voice and languages, and build partnerships to bring apps and meaningful local content to each country," the Wire post read.

As compensation, those who've already pre-ordered an Xbox One Day One system in affected markets will receive a pack-in game with their console when it launches.

Don't forget sure to check out our unboxed Xbox One video below: