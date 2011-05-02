WIN! Media streamer, TV & LoveFilm subscription

The Onyx media browser brings the best of the web to your TV

Listen up movie lovers! Want to watch the latest films on your TV but haven't got the patience to wait for the DVD to land on your doormat?

TechRadar has teamed up with Oregan Networks to offer one lucky winner the ultimate living room movie junkie bundle featuring a Digital Stream DPS-1000 powered by Oregan's Onyx media browser, Sharp 32" LCD TV and a year's subscription to LoveFilm for unlimited movie streaming.

The Digital Stream DPS-1000 brings the best of the web direct to your TV. Not only can you watch the latest blockbuster on LoveFilm's WatchNow service, you can also catch-up with Eastenders on BBC iPlayer and watch the latest episodes of your favourite programmes via BlinkBox. Your favourite social networks have been included too! See the video below to see what it's all about.

With adaptive streaming technology, the Digital Stream DPS-1000 optimises your internet connection giving you an uninterrupted streaming experience, with no dodgy buffering or pixilation.

Check out our four-star review of the Digital Stream DPS-1000 for a full rundown of its features.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Richard Marr.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

