Belkin lights up with new WeMo Smart LED Bulb

Belkin is showing off its WeMo Smart LED Bulbs at CES 2014, adding to its line of WeMo connected home products.

Belkin introduced the WeMo Light Switch last year, so the move to LED smart bulbs is a natural progression - one that costs much less than the similar Philips Hue.

Working with Belkin's WeMo Link and WeMo app for iOS and Android, the WeMo smart LED lightbulbs are 60-watt equivalent with 800 lumens brightness that last up to 23 years, according to Belkin.

And with being fully dimmable, they can be customized on the go with a number of modes, such as "dim to sleep".

WeMo everywhere

Along with the bulbs, Belkin announced it will release a starter kit that includes two bulbs and one WeMo Link, through which up to 50 bulbs can be supported. The bulbs will cost $39.99 while the kit will cost $129.99.

Belkin also introduced the DIY WeMo Maker Kit, which allows you to create a WeMo solution for devices controlled via a DC switch, like a sprinkler system, garage door or antennaes.

No price was announced for the WeMo Maker Kit, but it and the bulbs will be available later this year.

The WeMo app is also scheduled to receive an update in February.