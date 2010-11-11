Medion Erazer X6811 budget-friendly gaming laptop arrives

TechRadar has just got back from a meeting with Medion who revealed its latest assault on the laptop market – the Medion Erazer X6811.

The machine is the first gaming laptop released by Medion in the UK and comes packing some impressive specs and an even more impressive price tag.

The Medion Erazer X6811 comes in two sizes – 15.6 and 17 inch – with the smaller of the two having the better specs appeal.

The 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) model comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor with a NVIDA GeForce GTX460M graphics card (housing 1.5GB of memory), 4GB DDR3 RAM and a 640GB hard drive.

There's even an additional slot for another hard drive or a place to house a larger sub. When it comes to audio, the X6811 has Dolby Home Theater v3 certified high definition audio with two speakers and subwoofer.

Connectivity comes in the form of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 and a slew of USB 3.0 ports.

Game on

If you fancy the 17-inch (1440 x 900) version then you will be opting for a non-widescreen display but the chip inside is the more powerful Intel Core i7.

USB slots are downgraded to 2.0, though, but this is reflected in the smaller price point. The graphics card in the 17-inch X6811 ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5870 DirectX 11.

Battery life is also a little less. While the smaller-screened Razer comes with a nine-cell battery, the 17-inch version has a six-cell one.

The Medion Erazer X7811 15.6-inch laptop has a UK release date of November and will be available from Sainsburys Online, priced at £949.

The Medion Erazer X7811 17-inch laptop will also be out in the next week or so and also available from www.sainsburys.co.uk.

It has a price of £899 and looks to be hot property as when it was released in Germany it sold out the day it hit online stores.