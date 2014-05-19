Acer wants you to push its latest all-in-one PC around

Can Acer get a hole in one with its latest all-in-one?

Acer is hoping to get users excited about using their digits again with its latest all-in-one PCs giving the ability to tilt the screen back to 90 degrees with a single finger.

With a Full-HD IPS display featuring a special anti-fingerprint coating, the Acer Aspire U5-620 builds on the device unveiled before IFA last year.

Packed with a 4th-generation Intel Core processor, optional GeForce GTX graphics and up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of memory, the Windows 8.1 machine also boasts 802.11ac integrated wireless and a 10-point multitouch screen.

It also boasts some impressive video conferencing skills, including a 1080p webcam, plus front facing dual-array microphones and hi-fi speakers.

Giving Z's to the family

On top of the U5-620, Acer has also announced its family-focused Z3-615 all-in-one.

Also boasting a 23-inch 1080p IPS display and ergonomic display, the Z3-615 pushes its focus into multimedia playback thanks to its front-facing speakers with Dolby Digital Plus Home Theatre support.

It also packs a 4th-gen Intel Core processor, optional NVIDIA GeForce graphics and comes with Windows 8.1 pre-loaded.

Pricing starts at $1,599 for the U5-620 and $1,399 for the Z3-615, with both machines hitting Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, and Bing Lee stores by the end of May.