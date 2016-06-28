Microsoft cools it with the Windows 10 upgrades in wake of lawsuit

There's still some time to cash in on Microsoft's giveaway of Windows 10, but fear not if you're worried the free upgrade will happen without your permission, as the company is pumping the brakes on its no-holds-barred campaign to get everyone on board its latest operating system.

Following complaints of annoying pop-ups and forced installations of Windows 10 without users' permission, Microsoft is changing its reminders so you can avoid a surprise upgrade.

"Since we introduced a new upgrade experience for Windows 10, we've received feedback that some of our valued customers found it confusing," Executive Vice President of the Windows and Devices Group Terry Myerson told The Verge.

While preventing "valued customers" from walking into an unwanted installation of a new OS is certainly a good thing, Microsoft's reason for changing the upgrades may be more ... litigious ... than Myerson is letting on.

(Law)suit up

Adding fuel to the fire is Teri Goldstein - a California woman who successfully sued Microsoft to the tune of $10,000 (about £7,515, AU$13,554) after her work computer was supposedly wrecked from an unwarranted Windows 10 upgrade.

Microsoft's changes to the Windows 10 upgrade happen to address these concerns by allowing users to opt out of the update entirely, as well as making it so that closing the dialogue box actually declines the update, rather than sit on standby until it's time to install.

Microsoft denies ever being in the wrong - telling The Seattle Times that its settlement with Goldstein was just to avoid further litigation fees - but we can't help but think there's some kind of connection between "Microsoft gets sued for ten grand over Windows 10 upgrades" and "Microsoft changes Windows 10 upgrades the very next day."