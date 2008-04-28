Apple updates iMac range

The Apple store has just been updated with the latest iMac range, featuring the newest Core 2 Duo Penryn processors and "the most powerful graphics ever available in an iMac".

The range starts from $1,200 in US (and a whopping £800 in the UK) for the 20-inch, 2.4GHz model with 128MB of ATI Radeon HD 2400 XT graphics, through to $2,199 for the top-end 24-inch screen model model with a 3.06GHz processor and 512MB of Nvidia GeForce 8800 GS graphics card.

According to Apple the new range "extends iMac's lead as the ultimate all-in-one desktop computer for both consumers and professionals".

Selling faster than PCs

"The iMac's gorgeous aluminium and glass all-in-one design has been an incredible hit with our customers and is just one of the reasons Mac sales are growing three and a half times faster than PC sales," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

"With the latest Intel processors, a faster new graphics option and more memory, customers now have even more reasons to love the iMac."

Chris Phin, deputy editor over on MacFormat magazine, told TechRadar: "The iMac has for some years now been the jewel in Apple's crown; fast, affordable and beautiful. The new models continue this tradition, and consolidate the iMac line as the best possible computer range for the consumer."

Costs more in UK

Apple UK has just sent through the pricing details which are, predictably, rather higher than the US prices – with the UK range starting from £799 upwards. Which is slightly annoying for Apple consumers in the UK, if you compare directly with the $1,200 price tag. Perhaps it's time to invest in that cheap weekend away to New York you've been thinking about?

For further details you can head over to the Apple Store right now.