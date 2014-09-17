New Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Keyboard arriving soon

Logitech G, formerly Logitech, is constantly coming out with new products, each better than the last.

The latest from the popular gaming peripherals maker is the beastly G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Keyboard.

The most important part of any mechanical keyboard is of course, the switches. The Orion Spark features exclusive new Romer-G mechanical switches that have an actuation point of 1.5 mm that are also more durable by up to 70 million keystrokes.

The lighting is also a more intense than previous Logitech G keyboards where every single key can be individually customized. You can still have customized profiles for various games as well but now each little key light is subject to 16.8 million colors. Each light is also centrally located to provide even illumination.

Bye Game Panel

Wondering where the LCD Game Panel is? Well, Logitech is headed in a different direction with the Orion Spark.

Arx Control is a new iOS and Android app that will replace the Panel for something a little more mobile. The Arx Control SDK is currently in the hands of many game devs to incorporate the usual stats and unique game content to the app.

You'll also be able to monitor system performance and use it to control media. The Orion Spark has a pullout tray that will support most iOS and Android phones and tablets.

The RGB Mechanical Keyboard will start shipping in November of this year, priced at $179.99/£159