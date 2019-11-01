The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Buds prices and deals for Black Friday 2019

Right as Samsung released its Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship phone series, the company also launched its AirPods-rivaling true wireless headphones: the Samsung Galaxy Buds. The Samsung Galaxy earbuds are stylish little aural experiences fine-tuned for Android and iOS phones, so we've put together a list of the best prices and sales from several retailers below.



The Samsung Galaxy Buds come in a small compact case that doubles as a charging capsule. On a full charge, the buds last an impressive six hours of playtime, and refilling them in the charging case adds up to seven hours.



The Galaxy Buds are lightweight, compact, and come with three adjustable ear tip and wingtip sizes so you can find a size that's right for you. The water-resistant earbuds have touch controls so you can turn up the volume, skip songs and more by tapping either 'bud. You can also control the Galaxy Buds from the compatible Samsung Wearable app (Android-only) which offers a "Find My Earbuds" feature if you ever misplace them.



The Samsung earbuds deliver quality audio by AKG for powerful bass and a balanced range of sound. You can also control how much surrounding noise you want with the Ambient Aware feature. This lets you customize what you want to hear while still blocking out background noise.

The best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals and prices

Black Friday will also be an excellent opportunity to find discounts on Samsung Galaxy Buds from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Lucky for you we've put together a guide on how to find the best deals for Black Friday 2019. We'll also tell you everything you need to know about the November sale event such as when the sale starts, how to score the best bargains, and what retailers are participating.

Samsung Galaxy Buds prices and sales

The Samsung Galaxy Buds currently retail for $129 (£139 / AU$249) which is actually cheaper than Samsung's previous truly wireless headphones, the Gear IconX ($149.99 / £157). The only features that the Galaxy Buds lack when compared to the Gear IconX are the ability to load your music to the earbuds, increased water-resistance and audio coaching for exercises. The Samsung earbuds are also cheaper than Apple's Airpods ($159/£159) which makes the Galaxy Buds one of the most affordable high-end wireless earbuds on the market.

You'll find all of the prices below from several different retailers so you can find the best deal that's currently available.

You can learn more about the Samsung earbuds with our Samsung Galaxy Buds review. You can also shop more of the best cheap wireless headphone deals and sales that are currently going on.



If you're interested in Samsung's newest phone you can find the best Samsung Galaxy S10 prices and deals and you can also shop the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active prices and deals.