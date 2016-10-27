Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is currently free on the Microsoft Store

Updated: As some initially suspected, Microsoft has now officially confirmed that the deal is a free weekend for Borderlands. If you grab the game now you'll have unlimited access until October 30 .

Original story below...

We’re not sure why, but Borderlands: The Handsome Collection now appears to be available for free from the Microsoft Store

Simply follow this link, and click the ‘Get it Now’ button on the page. The game then should download automatically to your Xbox One if you’ve got automatic game downloads enabled.

The game includes a remastered version of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

Although the third game didn’t review quite as well as the first two, all three are still well worth a look, and this looks like a great way to get your hands on them.