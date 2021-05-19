Atalanta vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia final 2021 from anywhere

It's been a season to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve, but they could yet end the campaign with some silverware with a win in this mouth-watering Coppa Italia 2021 final. Read on for our full guide to getting an Atalanta vs Juventus live stream and watch the Coppa Italia final online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Atalanta vs Juventus live stream Date: Wednesday, May 19 Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT Venue: Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia (Italy) Free Atalanta vs Juventus live stream: watch 100% FREE on Rai 1 (Italy-only) Watch anywhere: Try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

Under pressure Juve boss Andrea Pirlo has seen his team crash out out of the Champions League in the round of 16 back in March, fail to win a Serie A title for the first time in ten years, and are struggling to secure a top four league finish.

The Turin-based club do at least remain in the chase for Champions League qualification with one game remaining, after Juan Cuadrado's double secured a 3-2 win over new Serie A champions Inter Milan on Saturday.

Gian Piero Gasperini, meanwhile continue to go from strength to strength, coming into this game having clinched its third back-to-back Champions League qualification. A win here would cap another fantastic season for the Lombardy club, and would mark just the second time the club have won this tournament, having last lifted the trophy back in 1963.

Don't miss any of the action from tonight's big Italian football clash - just follow our guide below as we explain how to watch an Atalanta vs Juventus live stream for the Coppa Italia final. Anyone in Italy can even watch Atalanta vs Juventus free online tonight, courtesy of the country's national broadcaster, Rai!

Free Atalanta vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia 2021 final free online in Italy

Anyone located in Italy will find that national broadcaster Rai has the rights to the Coppa Italia and will be airing tonight's Atalanta vs Juventus match 100% free. You can watch on either linear TV or online, with coverage starting on Rai 1 at 8.30pm CET ahead of a 9pm kick-off local time.

Rai offers a completely free and open online streaming platform, which means anyone in Italy can get a 100% free Atalanta vs Juventus live stream for this clash.

Italian residents currently abroad can also tune in to their home coverage with a simple tech trick. Allow us to explain.

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching your usual coverage of Atalanta vs Juventus live from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch Italian football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into Coppa Italia fixtures as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Use a VPN to watch Atalanta vs Juventus live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Atalanta vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia final 2021 in the UK

While subscription service Premier Sports has live broadcast rights for Serie A football in the UK, BT Sport has bagged exclusive rights to show the Coppa Italia in the region. Coverage of the Atalanta vs Juventus final showdown is pretty unfussy, with a brief build-up beginning at 7.45pm BST ahead of the 8pm BST kick-off on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK right now, you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the game.

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus: live stream Coppa Italia soccer in the US

Italian football fans based in the US have several options for watching this year's Coppa Italia final. It's being shown on ESPN 2 and Spanish-language channel ESPN Deportes, with coverage getting underway 15 minutes before kick-off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45 am PT. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. Cord-cutters may also want to consider Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels from just $35 a month or, right now, just $10 for the first month. Meanwhile, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Oh yeah...and comes with a free trial, too!

How to live stream Atalanta vs Juventus: live stream Coppa Italia soccer in Canada for FREE

Sports streaming upstart DAZN holds the rights to live Coppa Italia matches in Canada for the 2020/21 season, including this year's final. DAZN costs $20 a month or you can save a few bucks by signing up for a $150 annual subscription, and it also offers the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League. But best of all, it offers a FREE 1-month trial deal that let's you try in for free, meaning there's essentially a free Atalanta vs Juventus live stream on offer in Canada today. It's also widely compatible, with the dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick off today is at 3pm ET / 112pm PT for those watching in Canada.

Can I watch Coppa Italia in Australia: Atalanta vs Juventus live stream details?

It's not great news for Italian soccer fans Down Under, as there isn't a confirmed broadcaster for this massive cup final in Australia. The alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above. This allows residents of other countries where the match is being shown to tune back in to their usual coverage, even if they're abroad in Oz right now.

Can I watch Atalanta vs Juventus online in New Zealand?