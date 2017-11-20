Android Oreo update lands on OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

If you’re struggling to resist moving from a OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T to a OnePlus 5T, today’s news might make it a better easier, as the OnePlus 3 and 3T are now being upgraded to Android Oreo.

The over the air update actually gives you OxygenOS 5.0, which is Android Oreo plus some of the company’s own additions.

Highlights include ‘Parallel Apps’, which is a feature that lets you clone certain apps so you can log in with more than one account.

You’ll also get picture-in-picture mode, auto fill, smart text selection and notification dots (a dot that appears over app icons when you have a notification related to them).

Plus there’s a new design for app folders and Quick Settings, you can upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus and you’ll get September’s security patch.

Older hardware, newer software

The Oreo update is being rolled out incrementally, so you may have to wait a few days to get it, but that still gives you an advantage over OnePlus 5 and even OnePlus 5T owners, as both of those phones are currently running Android Nougat, though they will be getting Android Oreo in the coming months.

It’s worth noting too that Android Oreo is the last version of Android that the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get, so if you do hold out, the OnePlus 6 could well be your next upgrade, especially once Android P lands.

Via OnePlus